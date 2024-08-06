Child pulled from pond on Indy's west side dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is dead after they were pulled from a pond on Indy's west side Monday evening.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 7200 block of Causeway Drive, the address of Astoria Park Apartment Homes, on a report of a missing child.

When officers arrives and began to search the area, they located a child unresponsive in a nearby pond.

Officers immediately began providing CPR, police said.

Medics arrived and transported the child to the hospital but the child was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

The age and gender of the child has not been confirmed at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.