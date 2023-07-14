Child recovering after family says he was bit by a dog

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis child is at home recovering after his family says he was bit by a dog over the weekend.

“My first thought was to make sure my son could make it to the hospital, so I ran to the car and told his dad to drive,” Tieara Borner said.

Borner says two-year-old Jemari Moore was outside an apartment near 14th and Arlington last weekend when a stray dog bit him on the side of his face.

“From the time we got in the car, my son did not cry, breathe or do anything. I thought I lost my child at that moment,” Borner said.

Jemari was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children. His family says he was released earlier this week.

His attack wasn’t the first Riley Hospital has seen. Their numbers show that kids being bit by dogs are more common than you think.

From the beginning of 2022 to May of this year, 144 kids have been treated for dog or animal bites. In comparison, the total number of kids bitten between 2017 and 2021 combined is 363.

“I would say that we always have a baseline for kids coming in with dog bites,” Dr. Jason Little with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Little says it’s important for parents and to stay calm once they realize that their child may have been bit.

“Control the bleeding by applying direct pressure. Once you do that, you can cleanse it a little bit at home with running water under the faucet,” Dr. Little said.

Dr. Little recommends making sure that children are up to date on their tetanus shots. He adds that a child may see an infection within roughly 24 hours.

“Increasing pain, puss drainage, fever, increasing swelling,” Dr. Little said.

Borner says she is just thankful for the doctors who saved her son’s life.

Provided by family

As for what parents can do if their child is bitten by a dog, Riley Children’s Health Emergency Medical Physicians recommend the following:

Remain calm for yourself and your child

Ensure safety of the child, yourself and any other family members

Get to a safe place away from the dog

If possible, identify the dog's owner, understanding the dog's vaccination status will be important for medical care

If it’s a minor scrape, clean the wound with warm water and soap. Keep it covered with an antibiotic ointment and bandages.

Medical attention should be sought if:

The bite has broken through the skin The bite does not stop bleeding after 15 minutes of direct pressure The victim may have injured bones, joints, or tendons The bite is on the head, face, neck, hands, or feet The bite appears infected



If you're unsure, consult with your pediatrician, or go to your local urgent care or Emergency Room to have a peace of mind.

