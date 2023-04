INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition after being shot on the far east side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Police responded to an apartment complex located on John Jay Dr. near N. Mitthoefer Road on a report of a person shot.

They arrived and located a child with gunshot injuries. Police did not specify the age of the child.

Police believe the incident to be accidental.

According to police, the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.