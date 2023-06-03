Watch Now
Children's Museum celebrates Juneteenth early with Juneteenth Jamboree

WRTV
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 03, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is getting a jump start on Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved black Americans after the Civil War.

Today, the Children’s Museum held its annual Juneteenth Jamboree.

The museum teamed up with a number of community partners with expertise in the history and significance of Juneteenth to assist in planning the event.

“It’s a fantastic connection to our community and to the history of our country and the history of Juneteenth,” Melissa Trumpey, Director of Public Events and Family Programs at the Children’s Museum, said.

The jamboree included storytelling, music and workshops.

Visitors also had the opportunity to meet Miss Indy Juneteenth and create sashes of affirmations.

“We are excited to be able to offer this to the community and kick off the month of June in Indianapolis and Juneteenth,” Trumpey said.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has celebrated Juneteenth for over 20 years.

