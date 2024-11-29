Children's Museum hosts Indy's biggest indoor snowball fight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis had a snowball of fun welcoming Santa to town this year.

The museum hosted "Indy's Biggest Indoor Snowball Fight" on Friday. Thousands of snowballs were at the ready for kids and grownups to take part in the friendly snowball action.

WRTV

"So many smiles, so, so much laughter, creating new family memories and new traditions here at the museum the first year for the snow," Melissa Trumpey Melissa, Director of Public Events and Family Programs said.

The museum has welcomed Santa to the museum the day after Thanksgiving for a dozen years now but this is its first year holding the snowball fight.

WRTV

"I'm grateful to not have to be outdoors this morning and to be inside snowballs don't melt, they don't hurt and we just had an amazing time," Trumpey said.

Santa, as well as the museum's mascot Rex were in attendance for the event. The famous winter slide was also up and running.

WRTV

You can check Santa's schedule at the museum, at this link. His last day will be Dec. 24, a free day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.