Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates Juneteenth early with annual event

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19.
jj.jpg
WRTV
jj.jpg
jj2.jpg
jj3.jpg
jj4.jpg
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 17:58:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis had quite the crowd on Saturday to kick off the month of June with a Juneteenth Jamboree celebration.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved black Americans after the Civil War.

jj4.jpg

The annual event at the museum attracts the community to help share authentic stories that teach the history and significance of Juneteenth.

“It’s never a bad time to celebrate and it’s such an important holiday,” Erina Ludwig, with the museum’s Community Initiatives Department, said. “We want it to be not just about struggle but celebration as well.”

jj3.jpg

Those who attended had the chance to watch a short documentary called Juneteenth: The Galveston Story by Sam Collins III and Sam Addington, enjoy story time, arts and more.

Families also had the opportunity to meet and greet a former Miss Indy Juneteenth and create their own sashes of affirmations.

jj2.jpg

For more information on future events at the Children’s Museum, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.