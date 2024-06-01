Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates Juneteenth early with annual event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis had quite the crowd on Saturday to kick off the month of June with a Juneteenth Jamboree celebration.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved black Americans after the Civil War.

The annual event at the museum attracts the community to help share authentic stories that teach the history and significance of Juneteenth.

“It’s never a bad time to celebrate and it’s such an important holiday,” Erina Ludwig, with the museum’s Community Initiatives Department, said. “We want it to be not just about struggle but celebration as well.”

Those who attended had the chance to watch a short documentary called Juneteenth: The Galveston Story by Sam Collins III and Sam Addington, enjoy story time, arts and more.

Families also had the opportunity to meet and greet a former Miss Indy Juneteenth and create their own sashes of affirmations.

For more information on future events at the Children’s Museum, click here.