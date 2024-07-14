Children’s Museum of Indianapolis closed for the rest of the day due to power outages

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage.

Museum officials say a severe thunderstorm that moved through central Indiana on Sunday, July 14 caused the power outage.

Guests with tickets for the day can come back at a later date. Contact the Call Center at 317-334-4000 or visit the box office for more information.

The museum announced it has restored power, but it will remain closed for the day.

The Children’s Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week.