Children's Museum of Indianapolis dinos don witch hats for Halloween season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis transformed its iconic outdoor dinosaurs Monday morning, adding giant witch hats to mark the start of Halloween season.

The museum's production team created the oversized witch hats in-house specifically for the prehistoric decorations.

The spooky makeover celebrates the museum's 61st annual Haunted House, called "Bewitched BOOseum" this year. The Halloween attraction opens October 10 as part of the museum's centennial year programming.

Visitors can see the newly decorated dinosaurs outside the museum on Illinois Street.