MORGAN COUNTY — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the remains of a child were found during a search in Morgan County.

At this time, IMPD is considering it a death investigation.

Police could not confirm the age, sex or identity of the child. Police could not disclose where the remains were found.

IMPD also could not disclose why a search was being conducted or if the search was in connection to missing two-year-old Oaklee Snow.

This is a developing story.