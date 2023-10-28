Chin Community of Indiana holds inaugural ‘Chin New Year’ festival to celebrate end of harvest season

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, hundreds gathered for a festival that’s all about harvest, celebration and embracing your cultural roots.

The Chin Community of Indiana (CCI) held the inaugural celebration at Perry Meridian High School. The CCI is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 that provides services and employment assistance to immigrants and refugees in central Indiana.

The Chin New Year originated as a festival celebrating the end of the harvest season. In 1949, the Chin Affairs Council in Burma made a resolution that the Chin New Year would be an official holiday celebrated annually from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.

“It’s a time of enjoyment and celebration. It’s a time for forgiveness, celebration and to show our uniqueness and culture to the world,” CCI Vice President Van Piang said.

Attendees could enjoy a variety of Chin cultural dances, traditional songs and food. There were also speeches honoring the day and educational opportunities.

Piang says the community felt it was important to hold the celebration in Indianapolis because the city has one of the largest Chin populations in the United States.

“The Chin population is close to 30,000 in Indianapolis so we feel we have to do it here. It’s our first year [holding the event]. If it turns out to be great, we’re going to do it every year,” Piang said.

Piang says it’s important for the community to know about Indiana’s growing Chin population.

“We help each other out. We have many so different businesses on the south side, like grocery stores and restaurants. We are trying to build a community here and help the business boom,” Piang said.

For more information about CCI, click here.