Chinese community in central Indiana celebrates Lunar New Year with dance, food

NOBLESVILLE — The Year of the Dragon began on Saturday, and the first day of the Lunar New Year.

The Indianapolis Chinese Community Center Inc. (ICCI) kicked off the holiday at Noblesville High School with plenty of festivities for the occasion.

Community members could enjoy performances, games, food and tons of other activities.

“The Lunar New Year is one of, if not biggest holiday in Chinese culture,” the event’s host, Ava Luo, said. “Families are gathering and bringing their kids to celebrate.”

Luo says the event serves as a space where the Chinese community in central Indiana can gather and celebrate as a family.

“Typically, people in China will return home for the holiday to celebrate with their families. Since we are here in the U.S., we can celebrate as one big family and continue traditions even if we are thousands of miles away from China,” Luo said.

