'Chip Kids' series gets students excited about STEM careers, IU's Luddy School plays a role

BLOOMINGTON— How do you get future generations excited about STEM careers? That question sparked an idea at Indiana University’s Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering — an online kids’ series called Chip Kids.

Joanna Millunchick, dean of the Luddy School and co-creator of the show, said the 2022 passage of the CHIPS and Science Act — which aims to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry — inspired them to take action.

“We decided to focus on kids to let them know what the semiconductor industry was all about and that’s when CHIP Kids was born,” Millunchick said.

Millunchick worked alongside Program Management Specialist Andy Nelson and University of Tennessee Professor Shalaunda Reeves to bring the series to life.

The series is designed for middle schoolers and features a fourth-grade teacher from Arkansas as the host. Through animation, music, and hands-on activities, Chip Kids breaks down complex science topics and makes them accessible and fun.

“It’s important to get in front of students at that age to let them know STEM careers are available to them and what that would mean for them and making sure they could do this kind of work as well,” said Millunchick.

The web series currently airs on 12 PBS affiliates and is also available on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Think Schoolhouse Rock or Bill Nye the Science Guy, but for today’s generation.

“We wanted to democratize STEM,” Millunchick said. “That any student could see themselves doing a STEM career.

Right now, they're filming season two and hope to continue growing their reach.

“You know how the College Football GameDay people get excited? We want to get to the point where we can go to a school and the kids are just as excited,” said Millunchick.

Chip Kids recently won two Telly Awards this year.

