NOBLESVILLE — Chris Stapleton is set to perform an additional concert at the Ruoff Music Center this summer.

The announcement comes in response to overwhelming demand for tickets to his first concert on Friday, August 1, which is already sold out. The newly added show will take place on Saturday, August 2. Stapleton will be joined by special guest Allen Stone.

Tickets for the second show are expected to sell out quickly. They go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. on LIVENATION.COM.