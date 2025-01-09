Chris Stapleton to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer. He will be joined by special guest Allen Stone.

Fan club members will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales beginning Friday, Jan.17, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for fan club access at StapletonFanClub.com and find full tour details at ChrisStapleton.com/tour.

Stapleton is currently nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Higher and Best Country Solo Performance for “It Takes A Woman.” He also won three awards at the recent CMA Awards, bringing his total CMA wins to 19, tying him with Brooks & Dunn for the most in the show's history.

For more information, visit ChrisStapleton.com.