'Christmas at the Zoo' continues after Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're still in the holiday spirit after Christmas Day comes and goes, one place where you can get your fill of the seasonal cheer after Santa's big day is the Indianapolis Zoo.

Christmas at the Zoo continues through Thursday, December 30. The annual display of lights around the 64 acre zoo was the first of its kind in the entire country. "Our tradition goes all the way back to 1967, so we have been doing this for 53 years now," said Carla Knapp, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo. It was the first Zoo in the U.S. to feature a holiday lights display.

While Santa will be back at the North Pole instead of at Santa's Village at the Zoo, Knapp says there is still plenty to see. "One of our brand new activities this year is a brand new exhibit for animals. That is an arctic fox exhibit in our Flights of Fancy area. They are the perfect species to be out in the cold weather, so we can enjoy them at Christmas time."

Christmas at the Zoo runs from 5:00pm until 9:00pm each day through December 30, though the Zoo is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission to the lights display is free with your admission to the Zoo — and it's automatically free for all zoo members. You can buy tickets in advance, or you can now also buy them at the gate, as the Zoo is no longer requiring reservations in advance as it had done previously during the pandemic.

