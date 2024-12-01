Christmas in the Village sparks holiday joy in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — The sound of jingle bells rang through Main Street during Zionsville's Christmas in the Village on Saturday..

The beloved tradition sparked the joy of Christmas. The festive lineup included small business weekend, a holiday parade, and tree lighting.

Santa was a busy man. He greeted hundreds of people in the crowd.

Waving at Santa and being part of this event is a yearly tradition for the Whelches family. They say, not only does it create new memories for their boys, but it also brings back memories for the parents.

"It's just sort of nostalgic it reminds you of your own childhood a little bit. This specific parade feels like something in a movie, the brickstreet, our kids have loved it for the last ten years even when it's cold. It's just a unique atmosphere that you don't get everywhere else," The Whelches said.

If you're looking for pictures with Santa, he is available in his house on Main Street for selfies from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays except for Saturday, December 14 when he will arrive at noon.

