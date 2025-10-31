Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Christmas Nights of Lights opens Nov. 7 at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights.jpeg
Photo provided by the Indiana State Fairgrounds
Christmas Nights of Lights
Christmas Nights of Lights.jpeg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas Nights of Lights returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its annual holiday season, running November 7 through December 31.

The drive-thru light show features more than a million LED lights synchronized to classic holiday music, offering families a popular Indianapolis holiday tradition.

"This event continues to be a favorite for families across Indiana," said LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community & Media Engagement. "We're excited to add new elements this year that make the show even more memorable."

New This Year

The 2025 show includes three giant RGB Christmas trees with thousands of color-changing lights as a new centerpiece, alongside returning favorites like the 180-foot Cosmic Wall of Lights, life-sized Nativity and Candyland scenes, and a patriotic giant American Flag display.

Community Partnership

From November 7-22, a portion of proceeds will benefit 15 community organizations through special discount codes, including:

• WRTV Toy Drive (WRTV25
• Mozel Sanders Foundation (MOZEL25)
• Riley Hospital for Children (RILEY25)
• Salvation Army (SALARMY25)
• Gleaners Food Bank (GLEANERS25)
• Second Helpings (SECHELP25)
• Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis (BGCI25)
• Special Olympics (OLYMPICS25)

Additional participating organizations include Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Shepherd Community Center, The Parks Alliance, Ascension, Mirror Indy and A Kid Again.

Tickets

(Online reservations are required and can be modified up to five days in advance.)

  • $38 per car (up to 8 passengers)
  • $58.50 for 9–15 passengers
  • $84 for 16+ passengers

Attendees must remain in vehicles with headlights off during the show. Pets are welcome inside vehicles.

Tickets and information are available here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.