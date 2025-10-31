Christmas Nights of Lights opens Nov. 7 at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas Nights of Lights returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its annual holiday season, running November 7 through December 31.

The drive-thru light show features more than a million LED lights synchronized to classic holiday music, offering families a popular Indianapolis holiday tradition.

"This event continues to be a favorite for families across Indiana," said LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community & Media Engagement. "We're excited to add new elements this year that make the show even more memorable."

New This Year

The 2025 show includes three giant RGB Christmas trees with thousands of color-changing lights as a new centerpiece, alongside returning favorites like the 180-foot Cosmic Wall of Lights, life-sized Nativity and Candyland scenes, and a patriotic giant American Flag display.

Community Partnership

From November 7-22, a portion of proceeds will benefit 15 community organizations through special discount codes, including:

• WRTV Toy Drive (WRTV25

• Mozel Sanders Foundation (MOZEL25)

• Riley Hospital for Children (RILEY25)

• Salvation Army (SALARMY25)

• Gleaners Food Bank (GLEANERS25)

• Second Helpings (SECHELP25)

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis (BGCI25)

• Special Olympics (OLYMPICS25)

Additional participating organizations include Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Shepherd Community Center, The Parks Alliance, Ascension, Mirror Indy and A Kid Again.

Tickets

(Online reservations are required and can be modified up to five days in advance.)



$38 per car (up to 8 passengers)

$58.50 for 9–15 passengers

$84 for 16+ passengers



Attendees must remain in vehicles with headlights off during the show. Pets are welcome inside vehicles.

Tickets and information are available here.