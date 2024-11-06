Christmas Nights of Lights returns to Indiana State Fairgrounds this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest drive-thru light show in Indianapolis is returning to Indiana State Fairgrounds this winter.

Christmas Nights of Lights, dazzling visitors with over a million lights synchronized to holiday music, will run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 31.

“We are excited to bring Christmas Nights of Lights back to the Indiana State Fairgrounds,” said LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community and Media Engagement. “This event has become a beloved holiday tradition for many families, and we look forward to creating more magical memories this season.”

Event Highlights:



New Cosmic Wall of Lights: A stunning 180-foot-long, two-story-tall display featuring colorful images.

Life-sized Nativity and Candyland: Classic holiday scenes that bring the magic of Christmas to life.

Giant American Flag: A patriotic display that adds to the festive atmosphere.

Ticket Information:



Pricing: $35 per car (up to 8 passengers), $55 for 9-15 passengers, $80 for 16+ passengers. All passengers must ride together in a single vehicle.

Reservations: Online reservations are mandatory to ensure a smooth experience with minimal wait times. Tickets are sold in two-hour time slots, and exchanges can be made up to five days prior to the original ticket date.

Hours:

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM, with extended hours on weekends.

Christmas Nights of Lights is not only about spreading holiday cheer but also supporting charitable causes. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to WRTV's Toy Drive, as well as Mozel Sanders Foundation, Shepherd Community Center, Riley's Children Hospital, Salvation Army, Special Olympics, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation.

To purchase tickets, click here.