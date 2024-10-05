Church congregation delivers box truck full of donations to Helene victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Helene tore a deadly path through the Appalachians and the East Street Apostolic Church congregation felt compelled to make a special delivery in this time of need.

WRTV

The church in Indianapolis' Bates-Hendricks neighborhood collected donations for hurricane victims in Tennessee and North Carolina throughout the week. The congregation loaded a box truck with their supplies Friday afternoon and started driving to Statesville, North Carolina later that night.

"This the largest truck you can get without a CDL, I'll put it that way," said East Street Apostolic Church pastor Daniel Parnell. "Still, I feel like what we've done is just a small drop in the bucket compared to what really is needed."

WRTV

Parnell said the church raised more than $5,000 to buy supplies in addition to the donated goods it received.

"As I started filling the truck, it looked like I was going to have to be careful how I packed it or it may not all fit," Parnell said.

"It feels miraculous, like I witnessed a miracle," added East Street Apostolic Church reverend Juliana Schad. "It's astounding. Not surprising, but astounding and incredible."

WRTV

Parnell and the East Street congregation has one more challenge: they hope to drop off the donations in North Carolina and get back to Indianapolis in time for church service.

"We will be here bright and early for church Sunday morning," Parnell said. "We will all be very tired in body but very much alive in spirit."

WRTV

Parnell hopes the truck full of donations lifts the spirits of the people recovering from Hurricane Helene.

"Never doubt what you can do if you have the right message and reach out to people to ask for help to do something for your neighbor," Parnell said.