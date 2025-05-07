CIB in talks with Populous to build soccer stadium in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Capital Improvement Board of Marion County is in negotiations with a household name in stadium and event center designs to build a new soccer stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

A spokesperson with the CIB confirmed Wednesday that it is, "Negotiating a design services contract with Populous for the development of a soccer-first, outdoor, natural playing surface."

Populous is the firm behind projects like the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, and stadiums built for the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Tokyo, Japan.

The design firm is no stranger to Indianapolis, having designed Gainbridge Field House, Butler University Esports Park and NBA 2k League Broadcast Arena.

The potential of this new soccer stadium brings the city a step closer to bringing in a Major League Soccer team.

The CIB spokesperson told WRTV in an email that initial consultations have just recently begun.

