Cicadas seen emerging around Greater Cincinnati this weekend

Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X appear to have emerged in the Tri-State this weekend.
Late Friday night, WCPO viewer Matthew Servizzi spotted cicadas climbing on trees and on walls in Sharonville.
In photos and video taken by WCPO viewer Jill Soete, cicada larvae were spotted coming out of the ground at a community yard sale in Fort Mitchell Saturday morning.
Viewer Lindsey Holm snapped photos of a more mature-looking cicada at her home in Wyoming, Ohio.
Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from their 17-year slumber across the eastern and midwestern U.S. this summer.
Have you seen cicadas begin to emerge in your neighborhood? Send us your photos and video on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at newsdesk@wcpo.com.
