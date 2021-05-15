Cicadas seen emerging around Greater Cincinnati this weekend

Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X appear to have emerged in the Tri-State this weekend.

Late Friday night, WCPO viewer Matthew Servizzi spotted cicadas climbing on trees and on walls in Sharonville.

Courtesy of Matthew Servizzi A cicada climbs on a tree in Sharonville as Brood X begins to emerge, May 14, 2021.

In photos and video taken by WCPO viewer Jill Soete, cicada larvae were spotted coming out of the ground at a community yard sale in Fort Mitchell Saturday morning.

Cicadas emerge in Northern Kentucky

Viewer Lindsey Holm snapped photos of a more mature-looking cicada at her home in Wyoming, Ohio.

Courtesy of Lindsey Ovadia Holm A cicada that appeared to have shed its skin was spotted in Wyoming, Ohio, May 15, 2021.

Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from their 17-year slumber across the eastern and midwestern U.S. this summer.

Have you seen cicadas begin to emerge in your neighborhood?

