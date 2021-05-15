Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cicadas seen emerging around Greater Cincinnati this weekend

Larvae coming out of the ground in NKY, climbing on trees in Sharonville
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Jill Soete
Cicadas seen emerging in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, May 15, 2021.
Cicadas emerge in Fort Mitchell.jpg
Cicadas in NKY.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 14:37:18-04

Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X appear to have emerged in the Tri-State this weekend.

Late Friday night, WCPO viewer Matthew Servizzi spotted cicadas climbing on trees and on walls in Sharonville.

Cicadas in Sharonville.png
A cicada climbs on a tree in Sharonville as Brood X begins to emerge, May 14, 2021.

In photos and video taken by WCPO viewer Jill Soete, cicada larvae were spotted coming out of the ground at a community yard sale in Fort Mitchell Saturday morning.

Cicadas emerge in Northern Kentucky

Viewer Lindsey Holm snapped photos of a more mature-looking cicada at her home in Wyoming, Ohio.

Cicada seen in Wyoming Ohio.jpg
A cicada that appeared to have shed its skin was spotted in Wyoming, Ohio, May 15, 2021.

Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from their 17-year slumber across the eastern and midwestern U.S. this summer.

Have you seen cicadas begin to emerge in your neighborhood? Send us your photos and video on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

MORE BROOD X COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!