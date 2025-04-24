Cigarette tax included in final budget, how could it impact Hoosier health outcomes?

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are working on passing a budget that would increase the state’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack. Lawmakers say it will help with the state’s budget deficit and medicaid costs.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Within a few months of that diagnosis, I had three friends that were diagnosed with lung cancer, three. I am the only survivor,” said Christina Yoder a cancer policy advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Yoder says she also used to be a smoker.

“I think two dollars would have stopped me,” Yoder said.

Scripps

Indiana’s current cigarette tax is among the lowest in the nation—only 12 states have a lower rate. Public health experts argue that this contributes to high smoking rates and associated health costs in the state.

“It’s about time for the Hoosier state to increase its tax on cigarettes,” Yoder said.

According to the American Lung Association, every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes leads to a 4% reduction in adult smoking and a 7% drop among youth.

“It reduces youth initiating,” said Tiffany Nichols an advocacy director with the American Lung Association. “Young people will decide it’s not something they want to do because it’s pricier.”

Matt Cardy

According to the association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, Indiana received failing grades for its tobacco prevention funding, cigarette tax levels, and regulation of flavored tobacco products.

Roughly 14.5% of adults in Indiana smoke.

“I would like to see that number under at least five percent,” said Nichols.

That number may not sound like a lot, but Yoder says tobacco usage accounts for 34% of Hoosier Deaths

“And $3.4 billion annually in direct health care costs. We can do better,” said Yoder.