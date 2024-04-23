Circle Centre landlord files to evict Sugar Factory, alleges business owes $333k in rent

INDIANAPOLIS — The landlord of Circle Centre Mall has filed to evict Sugar Factory from it's location as the restaurant has defaulted on rent.

According to a complaint filed in March by Circle Centre Mall, LLC., Sugar Factory subsidiary SF Indianapolis 88 LLC. has defaulted on its lease since January 2023.

A letter sent to Sugar Factory from Circle Centre Mall, LLC. was also included in filings in Marion County Superior Court 3.

The letter claims the Sugar Factory subsidiary owes more than $333,000 in back rent.

Sugar Factory is a New York City-based restaurant that offers sweet treats and adult beverages.

The Sugar Factory in Indianapolis opened that April 2022 at 49 W. Maryland Street — the site of the former Palomino restaurant.

An eviction hearing for Sugar Factory is set for May 1.