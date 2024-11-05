Circle Centre Mall movie theatre is permanently closed

INDIANAPOLIS — The days of Circle Centre Mall as a traditional mall are coming to and end, and one of the last reminders of its 1990s glamour is now gone.

WRTV

The nine-screen movie theatre, Circle Centre's original star attraction, quietly closed at the end of October. The theatre, known as Regal UA Circle Centre when it closed, opened alongside the mall in 1995.

WRTV

The theatre anchored Circle Centre's fourth-floor entertainment section and still featured its original neon lights and fixtures when it shut down. Its neighbor, Tilt Studio arcade remains open.

WRTV

The closure is the latest transition for the mall after Simon Property Group sold it to Hendricks Community Properties in April. Hendricks, which also owns Bottleworks and Ironworks, will soon renovate the mall into an open-air shopping center.

WRTV

While Hendricks prepares for construction, the mall is now mostly vacant with a non-functional fountain and several broken escalators. The experience confused and disappointed Will Jones, who shopped at Circle Centre for the first time on Tuesday.

"I was kind of upset because there isn't anything in there. It was empty," Jones said. "Please get some stores in here so I can come spend some money."

WRTV

Hendricks Community Properties did not respond to WRTV's inquiry after the theatre's closure, but said after the sale it hopes to start Circle Centre's transition sometime next year.