Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Circle City Broadcasting Owner DuJuan McCoy Gives Exclusive Interview on ‘Leaders and Legends’ Podcast

DuJuan Interview Leaders and Legends.jpg
Circle City Broadcasting
DuJuan Interview Leaders and Legends.jpg
Posted

Circle City Broadcasting Owner, President and CEO DuJuan McCoy sat down for an exclusive interview on the Leaders and Legends podcast to discuss the company’s $83 million acquisition of WRTV-ABC Indianapolis and its impact on local journalism.

McCoy addressed social media backlash to the deal, explained the historic FCC waiver allowing ownership of three full-power stations in one market and pushed back on concerns about newsroom cuts, outlining plans to expand news, digital content and investigative reporting across WISH-TV and WRTV.

Watch or listen to the full interview below.