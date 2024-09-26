Circle City Classic celebrates its 40th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a yearly tradition that keeps evolving and bringing alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to the Hoosier state

“Just hearing about it, even before it got here in that October, it was just a big deal," Yvette Markey said.

"It's nostalgic when you think about, 1984 Mississippi Valley State Grambling, State University," Amp Harris said.

It was October 13, 1984, when the first Circle City Classic created quite the buzz.

"I'm telling my age, but I was 15," Markey said.

"Reverend Charles Williams and the crew at Indiana Black Expo coming together to try to figure out, how do we infuse an HBCU game right in the heart of the Midwest?" Amp Harris, promoter for the Indiana Black Expo said.

That first event sparked a wave of similar match ups across the country.

"We were one of only five. There are now over 25 Circle City Classics, a lot of those, again, their footprint is smeared ours," Alice Watson, President & CEO of Indiana Black Expo, said.

Now, 40 years later, the stage is still set for HBCUs to continue to shine in the Circle City.

"Enjoy the history. Enjoy HBCUs. There's nothing like an HBCU game that you know, there's nothing like the HBCU band," Watson said.

Thursday, at Warren Central High School there will be a mental health symposium with Ron Artest, Meta World Peace, followed by a gospel explosion at Light of the World to kick it off.

"Friday night, you know, we have our president's reception," Harris said.

And Saturday, the parade, the game and you can't forget, the battle of the bands.

It is a weekend filled with many events, concerts, you name it. But organizers said it's more than just a celebration, Circle City Classic has the purpose of bringing the rich culture of HBCUs to the Midwest.

"This is literally a fundraiser. So, over the over the 40 years, we've raised over $5 million to send kids back to HBCU schools," Harris said.

Meeting the goal every year to provide a sports event in the Midwest for Black colleges and encourage Black youth to consider higher education.

"Midwest is great, but there's more. There's so much more in the world," Markey said. "I hope that our young people take advantage of all the opportunity to get out, to meet, to talk, to engage."

Organizers said they have changed their strategy a bit to continue to be a destination event for families, 40 years later.