Circle City Donut Dash 5K returns to Indy for 6th year supporting local teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — A "sweet" event supporting local teachers and schools is returning to Indy later this month. The sixth annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K will look a bit different this year, though, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the fun won’t be any less had.

The annual walker-and-runner friendly will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Teachers’ Treasures, located at 1800 E. 10th St. Sponsored by Teachers’ Treasures and American College of Education, registration admission is $40 and $45 on race weekend. Jack’s Donuts downtown will be supplying the donuts during the event.

Due to the pandemic, the number of runners this year will be limited to 500 and a virtual option is available. The 5K will continue to include two options: a main race, featuring a halfway point challenge where participants attempt to eat a dozen donut holes, and a non-donut-challenge race, where participants can enjoy the donuts afterward.

“We moved the event from February to March in hopes the COVID numbers were subsiding, and folks were getting vaccinated. This event is even more important this year as we have all seen what our teachers have been going through during the past year,” said Margaret Sheehan, executive director of Teacher’s Treasures. “On average, teachers spend $800 to $1,200 a year on school supplies for their students. This is our chance to support teachers and show them our appreciation as well.”

In past years, Teachers’ Treasures has been able to distribute as much as $5 million in free school supplies due to the proceeds from Donut Dash.

