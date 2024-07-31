Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas to Hoosiers on August 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Tomorrow, Hoosiers will be able to fill up for quite a bit less money than usual.

Circle K locations across the state and eastern United States will offer up to 40 centers off per gallon of gas from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The event, coined the Circle K Fuel Day Pop Up, is a celebration of the final stretch of summer

“We are proud to once again offer up some great fuel savings to help customers squeeze every last drop out of the summer season before shifting into ‘back-to-school’ mode," said Brian Bednarz, Sr. Vice President of Operations, Eastern U.S., Circle K. “Our Fuel Day Pop Up is a way for us to thank our customers for their loyalty as they fuel their summer journeys. And while they enjoy the savings at the pump, they can also cool down with a great deal in the store, with any size Polar Pop and Froster for 79 cents as part of our summer-long ‘America’s Thirst Stop’ promotion.”

Indiana is among 22 states participating in this event. Find the closest participating Circle K.

