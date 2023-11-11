PHOTO GALLERY: Circle of Lights installation

Installing 4,784 multi-colored lights on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument takes care and craftsmanship. That care was shown by over 200 volunteers who helped install the Circle of Lights that Hoosiers adore seeing throughout the holiday season.

Scroll through photos of the hard work of IBEW 481 Volunteers, from toddlers to seniors. You can also see their work in person for the 61st Anniversary of the Circle of Lights celebration on November 24.