Circle of Lights returns to Monument Circle this week

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most beloved holiday traditions in Indianapolis returns to Monument Circle this week.

On Friday, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument will be lit up like a giant Christmas tree. The "flip of the switch” will happen at 6:50 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment, holiday performances, festive food and beverages, Santa Claus and more.

WRTV

The performance stage will be on the north side of the monument this year due to construction on the south end of the circle.

Attendees can enter Monument Circle from East and West Market Streets and the circle’s south spoke entrance at Washington and Meridian Streets.

For more information or to find out where to park, click here.