Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL to come to Fishers Event Center in 2025

FISHERS — Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, the production's first-ever performance on ice, is coming to Fishers next winter.

CRYSTAL will bring five performances to the Fishers Event Center from Jan. 23 through Jan. 26.

The all-ages show takes audiences on a journey with seven circus acts adapted for the ice.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL dives into the world of protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be, herself.

CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil

Tckets are on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com.