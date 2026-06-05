Boil water advisory issued for northwest Indianapolis due to water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Citizens Energy Group has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday.

The company said a water main break occurred near West 56th Street and Reed Road earlier in the day.

Although water has been restored, the break caused the water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch in some areas.

Customers in the following areas are advised to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking for the next 72 hours or until the advisory is lifted:

Northern Bound:

Interstate 465 on the north side of Indianapolis.

Southern Bound:

56th Street from the Hendricks County line to Georgetown Road to the east. In addition, residents to the south of 56th Street and east of Reed Road in The Park at Eagle Creek apartment complex and the Hidden Bay neighborhood south of 56th Street and west of High School Road are included in the Boil Water Advisory.

Eastern Bound:

Georgetown Road from 56th Street to I-465.

Western Bound:

The western bound of the area is I-65. In addition, residents in the Eagles Nest neighborhood (south of CR 750S) in Whitestown and those residents north of Wilson Road and east of Fishback Road are included in the Boil Water Advisory.

What Should Customers Do?

Do not consume the water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that could be present in the water.

Water can be used for showering, cleaning and flushing without boiling.

For more information, please call the Citizens Contact Center at (317) 924-3311 or visit www.citizensenergygroup.com.

This is a developing story.