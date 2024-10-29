City announces White River State Park extension will grow park by 15 acres

INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park is getting bigger.

On Tuesday, Governor Holcomb joined the park's development commission and community leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a 15-acre extension of the park.

This extension will be the largest addition to the park since its founding in the early 1980s. This project is being supported by a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lake Flato

The project will preserve what remains of the Indianapolis GM Stamping Plant, while leveraging the site’s proximity to the White River and Valley Neighborhood, and also taking advantage of the Indianapolis skyline, according to a press release.

“White River State Park is a crown jewel for our state, and it’s going to get even better with this latest strategic investment,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We are kicking off a new era for the park while simultaneously preserving an important icon of our state’s industrial and manufacturing heritage. Lilly Endowment’s support is once again making a project that has been years in the making into a modern day reality and we are profusely grateful for their support. When completed, this addition to the White River State Park will serve as a glorious gateway to a vibrant innovation district complemented by this important community asset for nearby residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”

Lake Flato

According to a press release, most of the Lilly Endowment grant will be used to repurpose the GM Stamping plant into an event and community center, which will be used year-round.

The park extension will have other amenities, including:



an extended promenade trail

bench swings

a water feature

a river theater designed for both small events and day-to-day use

The new Henry Street Bridge will bring the Indianapolis Cultural Trail into the park extension and will allow for connectivity to the east bank of the river.

Lake Flato

These features will be accompanied by greenspaces designed to highlight views over the White River towards the Indianapolis skyline.

Lake Flato

Renderings of the park extension can be found here.