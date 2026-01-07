City breaks ground on downtown Ritz-Carlton hotel, Live Nation venue

INDIANAPOLIS — City officials joined developers Wednesday to break ground on a major mixed-use development that will bring Indianapolis its first Ritz-Carlton Hotel and a new Live Nation music venue to the former CSX Building site at Pennsylvania and Georgia Streets.

The project, led by Boxcar Development LLC and the Simon family investment group alongside Live Nation and Marriott International, includes a 15-floor, 176-room Ritz-Carlton hotel scheduled to open in early 2028 and a 4,000-capacity live music venue set for completion in fall 2027.

Boxcar Development

"These investments reflect our family's long-standing commitment to Indianapolis and our pride in being part of its growth and future," said Herb Simon, founder of Boxcar Development and owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Boxcar Development

The Ritz-Carlton Indianapolis will feature 30 executive suites, 11,500 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center and spa, and an upscale restaurant.

A third-floor pedestrian bridge will connect the hotel directly to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Boxcar Development

The company will employ more than 300 full-time staff at wages starting at $20 per hour.

"This ballroom will fill an important gap in the city's entertainment landscape, creating a natural next step between smaller venues and Gainbridge Fieldhouse," said Jordan Zachary, President of Global Venues at Live Nation.

Boxcar Development

The development builds on recent downtown investments including the new Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center and Morris Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

"This development is a reflection of Indianapolis' status as a world-class city," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.