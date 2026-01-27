DPW: City contractors working to finish residential plowing by Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS – City snow crews are working around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts following Indianapolis' historic winter storm.

According to the Department of Public Works, Indy DPW/AFSCME Local #725 and Indianapolis Fleet Services/AFSCME Local #3131 crews have been deployed continuously since the weekend snowfall that dumped 11 inches on the city.

Contractors began clearing priority two and three roadways at 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, DPW said eight of the county's nine townships have been completed with one route remaining.

Contractors have until early Tuesday afternoon to finish their routes. Under the city's snow policy, residential streets receive a single centerline pass by contractors, except in HOA areas where streets are privately maintained. Contractors do not apply salt.

With slightly warmer temperatures, Indy DPW crews have resumed strategic salt application, primarily on bridge decks, while being careful to avoid refreezing conditions.

Trash collection suspended

Solid waste collection is canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 27. With consecutive days of cancellations, routes will no longer follow a sliding schedule.

Residents with usual pickup days of Wednesday through Friday will see pickup on their normal day. Residents with Monday and Tuesday pickup can leave additional bags that don't fit in their cart at curbside.

Residents must ensure carts are accessible to trucks. Drivers cannot service carts surrounded by snow drifts or mounds.

More information is available at Indy.gov/snow and the Indy Snow Force Viewer. Indy DPW continues providing updates on social media throughout the snow event.