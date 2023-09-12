City-County Council approves $25 million in funding for Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis might finally be saying goodbye to some of the city's famous potholes.

Tonight, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved $25 million dedicated to residential street resurfacing in 2024.

Proposal No. 262, 2023, which was passed with a unanimous vote.

The funding will help with the design, construction, and inspection costs related to residential street improvement projects.

“Over the past three years we have been able to directly invest over $100 million in neighborhood streets, funding the repair of about 400 road segments,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget.

Indy DPW’s proposed budget for 2024 will allow to the department to continue rebuilding roads and resolving stormwater issues across Marion County at a record pace.

The full allocation of Indy DPW’s 2024 budget will be voted on by the City-County Council on October 16, 2023.