City-County Council approves ordinance cracking down on backyard breeding

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a win supporters say will help with overcrowding in Marion County animal shelters.

Monday, Indianapolis City County councilors approved an ordinance that will push hard against backyard breeders.

"This has been about an 8-month process," Chris Roberson, IACS Volunteer and Board Member said.

Right now the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is at 100% capacity for cats and 150% capacity for dogs.

This ordinance will help the city tackle the root issue of backyard breeding.

"They are allowed to recklessly and rapidly produce litter after litter with no regard for the health or well-being of the animals involved," said an IACS officer.

Dog owners will be required to register any animals that aren't spayed or neutered into a database maintained by IACS. They also have to agree to annual vet exams.

Marion County residents with a litter of puppies will have to report to IACS to make sure the dogs get all their proper vaccinations and are microchipped.

But some councilors are worried about how this will be enforced.

"IACS already knows who many of them are because they're currently responding to calls for these dogs for other reasons for care and treatment violations meaning their dogs are just out running in the community so one we know who a lot of them are," Roberson said.

A fix that will not happen overnight, but one many councilors agreed will push the city down the right path when it comes to animal welfare.

The ordinance includes different tiers for penalties at a certain point, and IMPD could get involved. This brought up another concern about the strain this may have on officers.

The ordinance goes into effect on January 1st, 2025.