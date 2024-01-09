City-County Council looking at adding serious non-fatal crashes to review board

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jacquelyn Montenaro still remembers that day in November when she says her life flashed before her eyes. “I broke 6 ribs almost died - I was in the ICU for a week,” Montenaro said. Montenaro was in a multi-vehicle crash on Indy’s West side.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do much, I didn’t really register it. As soon as I got out it hit me and I just cried because everyone in the car with me could have been hurt,” Montenaro added.

Provided

Monday night the City County Council is introducing an amendment to make changes to its fatal crash review team. For nearly the last two years, the team looks over deadly crashes to see if changes could be made to make the area safer. If approved, the team will look at non-fatal crashes as well.

“I was concerned that us only addressing fatal crashes, wasn’t giving us a wide enough view into the kind of corrections that need to be made, and the kind of investments that we need to make,” City-Council member John Barth told WRTV.

City data shows the team has reviewed roughly 90 crashes and made recommendations to more than 20 crash sites.

“So, the vision here is to get the data on these non-fatal crashes so we can make the investments in time so we can hopefully save a life down the road,” Council member John Barth added.

WRTV

Councilor Barth highlighted what potential changes could be made to an area following a non-fatal crash. He pointed out a new 4-way stop at the intersection on Hampton and Illinois after residents who live in the area say there were multiple crashes at the intersection.

“This is just one step in a series of steps that we need to make to make sure we have the best pedestrian safety,” Councilor Barth concluded.