City-County Council votes to lower speed limits in near east side neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis councilors hope a new speed limit of 25 miles-per-hour will curb unsafe driving on the city's near east side.

The City-County Council approved the change during Monday's meeting. The 25 miles-per-hour speed limit will take effect on several sections of neighborhood streets:

WRTV

Between Dorman Street, 10th Street, Oriental Avenue, and Michigan Street

Between 10th Street, Rural Street, Brookside Avenue, and Pogue's Run

Between Tecumseh Street, 10th Street, Rural Street, and Michigan Street

Between Rural Street, Brookside Parkway, Sherman Drive, and 10th Street

Between Sherman Drive, Michigan Street, Emerson Avenue, and New York Street

Councilor Jesse Brown represents the affected area and introduced the proposal for a slower speed. He believes several recent crashes prove the near east side is becoming a hazardous place to travel.

"The Dunkin' Donuts on 10th Street was hit by a car this month. The Kan-Kan Cinema was hit by a car in the last month. It's horrible," Brown said. "I, myself, was hit on my bike on 16th Street close to my house. 10th Street, I don't even ride my bike on."

WRTV Damage to a Dunkin' Donuts on 10th Street.

A car also recently crashed into a fence at the East 10th Street Methodist Church and School.

Faculty member Jean Casmir Hill said no one was hurt, but children in the school did play in the area where the car crashed.

WRTV A damaged fence outside of the East 10th Street United Methodist Church and School.

"I know we're all in a hurry to get somewhere and we all have somewhere to be, but we need to keep people safe as well," Casmir Hill said. "Drive like your kids live here."

Brown hopes the new speed limits are the start for even more safety improvements in his district.

"Investments in traffic signals, new sidewalks and protected bike lanes," Brown said. "We want your grandma to be able to walk her grandson down the street and be able to be safe."