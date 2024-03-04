City County Councilor proposes new far-eastside affordable housing development

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret that the need for affordable housing is a big topic here in central Indianapolis, and one City County Councilor is hoping to add a new set of units in her district.

“There are a lot of empty lots, a lot of vacancy,” Regina Ayers said. According to the proposal, City County Councilor La Keisha Jackson is proposing a new affordable housing unit.

The proposed development located near 38th and German Church Road would include more than 200 units for low-and moderate-income residents.

WRTV

“My only fear is, we don’t want to bring in something else that could become potentially deplorable or neglected by landlords similar to other areas in our community,” Housing Advocate Dee Ross said.

Ross is in favor of the proposal but hopes the units are kept up. “Before we bring more affordable housing because its needed, we need to tighten up the broken screws first to make sure the landlord is a part of the beautification of our communities," Ross added.

For community members like Regina Ayers, she says investing in communities is a step in the right direction to improving the quality of life.

“We are getting ready to start there because if you see a lot of housing where there are vacancies because you know that people are being placed in those areas that are trying to get on their feet,” Ayers said.