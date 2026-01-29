City-County Council's Environmental Sustainability Committee discuss future of data centers

INDIANAPOLIS — Efforts continue to keep the public and council members informed about the rapid demands of data centers in Marion County.

Environmental Sustainability Committee discuss future of data centers

On Wednesday, the Environmental Sustainability Committee held a meeting to discuss the facts behind the impacts and longevity of data centers. Neighbors in attendance spoke out about possible data center policies for Indianapolis.

"That is why we have to fight,” a man who spoke during public comment said.

"Please stop data centers from entering our communities and harming our people,” a woman who spoke during public comment said.

The debate over data centers continues in Indianapolis.

"Data centers might be a complicated issue, but the public sentiments about them are pretty straightforward,” a man who spoke during public comment said.

Wednesday, dozens who attended a meeting of the City-County Council's Environmental Sustainability Committee held signs and turned up the pressure for councilors to do more to stop data centers from coming to their communities.

"This body can pass policies involving the definition of a data center. Policies related to setbacks. Decibel restrictions, plans for power consumption, and offsetting the increased costs passed on to the consumer,” a man who spoke during public comment said.

During the meeting, the Office of Sustainability brought in three national organizations that have been working closely with the city about this issue.

"With the rate of improvement in technology, is the need for these large centers, will the need continue to be as big in the near future? Meaning, are we oversaturating ourselves with the amount of data centers that we are building?” Councilor Jared Evans said.

"The obsession with growth has gotten so out of control. What good is growth when there is no environment to support that growth?" asked a woman during public comment.

A big concern from residents is the lack of transparency from companies seeking to build data centers.

"We're seeing this time and time again where we're last to find out about data centers, rate increases, 25 million gallons of water leaving Eagle Creek, and being dumped back. We're the last ones to know,” a woman who spoke during public comment said.

"I'm going to sit with Councilor Jesse Brown in calling a six-month moratorium on all data centers effective immediately,” a man who spoke during public comment said.

"Lots of perspectives out there and people are really taking this seriously," Evans said.

Councilor Jared Evans says there are still a lot of things councilors will need to consider before introducing any possible restrictions on data centers.

On Monday, east side residents will have a chance to hear more about plans for a data center from the company behind it.

Metrobloks wants to build a 154-thousand square foot data center at the site of the former Sherman Drive-In. A zoning hearing on the plan was pushed to next month.

The group "Protect Martindale-Brightwood" has set up a meeting with Metrobloks where residents can ask questions and share their concerns. It's happening on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Park Family Center.