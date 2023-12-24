City of Beech Grove holds ‘Luminary for Peace’ to promote unity, condemn violence

BEECH GROVE — Like many communities across central Indiana, Beech Grove has faced its share of violent crime.

On Saturday, officials held a ‘Luminary for Peace’ candle lighting to call for peace in the streets.

“It’s imperative we make a stand,” Dan Bailey, Pastor and Chairman of the Beech Grove Mayor’s Faith Based Roundtable, said. “The old quote being all it takes for evil to prevail is good men to do nothing; something is more than nothing.”

The message of the event was a call to put down guns and seek peaceful solutions to conflict. Organizers lit candles to remember the lives lost to handguns this past year in Marion County.

“Whether it be in our community, country or internationally, it’s time to put the guns down,” Bailey said.

Bailey says the group hopes to chase away the darkness by bringing light into community members’ lives.

“Peace begins in the heart,” Bailey said. “We want to blame society for the troubles of the world but really it’s a matter of each individual heart.”