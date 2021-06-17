City of Fishers hosts expanded Spark!Fishers celebration later this month

FISHERS — The annual Spark!Fishers festival will return this year with an expanded, week long celebration in Fishers' downtown Nickel Plate District from June 22 through June 26.

The patriotic festival is known for showcasing what it means to be uniquely Fishers while celebrating our nation's freedom.

"We're so excited to share our re-imagined Spark!Fishers festival with our community," Sarah Sandquist, Director of Fishers Parks said. "This year's event is bigger and better than ever, with five nights of fun, an expanded Kids Zone, and a Ferris wheel in the middle of 116th Street. We can't wait for our residents to come together after a difficult year and experience this special summer tradition as a community."

On Tuesday, June 22 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. a community concert will kick off the celebration featuring The Midtown Madmen, showcasing music from the 50s and 60s at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

On Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. get ready to lace up your running shoes for the family-friendly 5K Walk/Run around downtown Fishers. The 5K Walk/Run will start at the Fishers City Hall (1 Municipal Drive) at 7 p.m. A Half Pint Half K race will take place before the 5K at 6:30 p.m. To view a course map and register for the race, visit sparkfishers.com/5K. On-site registration is permitted until 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, June 24 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. you can check out the Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show, featuring vintage and modern cars along 30 local artists and artisans. The event is free, and no tickets are required.

On Friday, June 25 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. the weekend party begins with a Friday Night Concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater featuring Grammy nominated band, Spin Doctors. Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Food, non-alcoholic beverages, chairs, and blankets are welcome.

On Saturday, June 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., don't miss out on soaking up the summer fun at the Spark!Fishers Street Fair around the Municipal Complex, with fun for all ages! There will be local food and drink, retail vendors, artisans, and more. A Kids Zone with bounce houses, games, face painters and more kid-friendly fun will be available, as well as a teen zone featuring a mobile skate park and dance battles. A parade at 6 p.m. will also take place celebrating the entire Fishers community with this fun-filled tradition through Fishers' Nickel Plate District featuring floats and walking groups from various local organizations and civic groups. A map of the route can be found by clicking here.

End the week long celebration Saturday night at 10 p.m. with a dazzling fireworks show launched from Holland Park. Suggested viewing locations include the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater Lawn and throughout the Municipal Complex.

For more information about Spark!Fishers, visit sparkfishers.com.