City of Greenwood opens new pickleball court complex at Freedom Park

JOHNSON COUNTY — The City of Greenwood is embracing one of America’s fastest growing recreational sports — pickleball.

On Thursday, community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of a new 16-court pickleball complex at Freedom Park.

WRTV

The $1.3 million addition is the largest pickleball facility in Johnson County. There are 31 pickleball courts total in Greenwood.

“We just find that it’s something that brings people together and for us to promote a healthy city USA,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said. “We want to get people out; we want to get them active and healthy.”

WRTV

Myers also says the city already has some national tournaments scheduled at the courts as well.

The facility is open seven days a week and operates from dawn to dusk with lights and fencing all around the courts.

WRTV

The courts can be rented for private tournaments and events through the Greenwood Parks and Recreation.