City of Indianapolis breaks ground on next phase of Pogue's Run Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the City of Indianapolis celebrated the groundbreaking of a near east side trail.

Pogue's Run Trail runs through the Brookside Park neighborhood, just south of I-70. When completed, the $7 million project will connect Commerce Avenue and Brookside North Drive all the way to Pogue's Art and Nature Park.

WRTV

Many Indianapolis residents are excited about the expansion of the trail.

"Lots of trail users, lots of birds, lots of animals -- I just see good," Doreen Crenshaw said.

Users of Pogue's Run Trail will soon be able to travel from Pogue's Run Art & Nature Park all the way to downtown through connections with the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and the Monon Trail at 10th Street.

It's all apart of Mayor Hogsett's 5-year, $1.2 billion capital plan, which includes $100 million worth of new and upgraded trails.

WRTV

“Projects like this strengthen connections between neighborhoods and downtown, and provide numerous health, community, and economic development benefits,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Continued investment in our trail network, and multi-modal transportation throughout Indianapolis, enhances quality of life for all residents.”

In addition to the trail, a 100-foot pedestrian bridge in Brookside Park and ADA ramp upgrades are expected to begin construction in early November and be completed by Summer of 2025.