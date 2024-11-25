City of Indianapolis considering scaling back protected bike lanes on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — The city could be changing its plan to install protected bike lanes along Indy’s north side.

“We’ve known for a long time that paint is not protection, and this is not that,” Eric Holt said.

Holt is the founder of the Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis which tracks the accidents that occur in Indianapolis.

The city says the change comes after concerns about the potential loss of curbside parking among other issues.

“As a bike rider, I like protected bike lanes. It makes you feel safe and it's much less stressful,” Gabriel Filippelli said.

According to the city, the initial project would have resurfaced Pennsylvania from Westfield Boulevard to 46th Street, creating a separate cycle track.

Now, the city says the new plans could call for enhanced intersection guidance with designated painted bike markings, crossing indicators for pedestrians, and parking areas.

“Cars and bikes don’t share lanes,” one neighbor told WRTV.

The city says this approach aims to balance safety improvements with community priorities.

“Sharrows add nothing for protection for the bicyclists,” Holt said.

Indy DPW hopes to complete the project's final designs before the end of this year's construction season.

