City of Indianapolis shares heat safety tips ahead of first 90-degree day of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — While a stretch of high heat is expected to bring the first 90-degree days of the year to Indianapolis, residents are reminded of ways to stay safe in the hot weather.

Anyone can be at risk for heat stress or heat exhaustion. Individuals who are young, elderly, or who spend a prolonged amount of time outdoors are especially at risk.

Keep these important safety tips in mind:



Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without access to air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If possible, delay outdoor chores until the evening hours.

When working outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke [weather.gov]. If you or someone you know experiences signs of heat stroke, call 911 and take immediate action [weather.gov] to cool off the person until help arrives.

Look before you lock - never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have plenty of water to drink. Residents are reminded that city ordinance states pets are not to be outside unsupervised when the temperature is over 90° or a heat advisory is in effect.

Consider carrying an umbrella for immediate shade while outside.

Those in need of non-emergency resources can call Indiana 211by dialing 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966.

Additional heat safety information can be found at the National Weather Service website by clicking on the following link.

Public Cooling Centers:

Public buildings, splashpads, and pools will be open across the city during normal business hours to help residents stay cool, especially for those without air conditioning. Use the links below to find the schedules for Indy Parks Family Centers, Pools and Splashpads as well as the hours for Indianapolis Public Library locations.

The City of Indianapolis also wants to remind residents there are ways to stay cool while decreasing energy costs. See how you can keep your energy bill down here. AES Indiana also provides various support to help customers stay comfortable and afford energy bills, including CoolCents air conditioning management. If residents need assistance with their utility bills, AES Indiana’s resources include Power of Change one-time grant assistance, community assistance programs, and budget balancing.