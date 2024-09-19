City of Indianapolis to rent 30 apartment units for those experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — Solutions are coming for people who are living without a home.

The city of Indianapolis is renting dozens of apartments to help shelter the unhoused.

It's called "Master Leasing" and is a pilot program that would pay rent for around 30 apartment units starting in November.

"I think this is desperately needed," said Rodney Stockment. "This way, the city stands behind the lease and makes it easier for people to get to get into housing and off the streets."

Rodney Stockment the city's Strategy Director for Homelessness says the program is going to break down barriers to permanent housing.

"The problem with a lot of people experiencing homelessness is that they get evictions on their record and maybe criminal justice contacts so even if they have a voucher and social services, it's hard for them to find a unit," said Stockment.

The city says it's being funded by opioid settlement money and will get more funding for the next 18 years.

"The goal is in five or six years to have 180 units active but it all depends on future funding," said Zach Doering, Senior Project Manager for Homelessness Policy.

The city says there are around 380 people on the streets on any given night in downtown Indianapolis and it's in hopes the program will reduce that number.

The concept is based off a similar program that was successful in Milwaukee.

"We were copying what they did in Milwaukee," said Stockment. "Milwaukee reduced their street homeless down by 95% of chronically homeless people."

It's going to focus on sheltering multiple populations and serve the most vulnerable first.

"We're targeting three populations, families, people living on the street and people reentering from the criminal justice system," said Doering.

It's a solution both are hopeful about.

"We're just really excited about this," said Stockment. "I think we're gonna be able to make a difference."

The city has not announced where the apartments will be.