City of Indianapolis unveils security plan for NCAA Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is pulling out all the stops for the NCAA Men's Final Four.

City leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Tanya Terry, joined together Thursday to lay out a public safety plan for the big weekend in the city, April 3-6.

"Next weekend, Indianapolis will be at the center of the collegiate basketball universe," said Mayor Hogsett. "Thanks to collaborative planning efforts between Indianapolis officials, public safety personnel, and downtown stakeholders, I am looking forward to further cementing our position as a top host city."

WRTV

On the Streets

Fans can expect a heavy IMPD presence including officers on foot, bikes, motorcycles, horses, ATVs, and in patrol cars. All districts, including the Mile Square, will be fully staffed. IMPD drones will also be in the air.

The department's real-time crime center will be fully staffed with detectives and analysts, and public safety cameras will be stationed throughout downtown. The Emergency Operations Center will be running all weekend with representatives from multiple agencies on hand.

Inside the Venues

IFD Deputy Fire Marshals will move through venues conducting visual inspections for safety and compliance. Officials are warning that capacity will be monitored, leading to possible wait times to enter venues during peak hours.

Downtown Cleanliness & Hospitality

Downtown Indy Alliance will have its Clean Team and safety ambassadors working extended hours across the Mile Square, with a focus on areas like Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Monument Circle. Look for ambassadors in themed baseball caps and Clean Team members in jerseys carrying orange buckets.

"Our Safety Ambassadors, off-duty bike patrol officers, and Clean Team members are out every day helping create a Downtown that is welcoming, well-managed, and ready for everyone," said Downtown Indy Alliance CEO Taylor Schaffer.

Weather Watch

With multiple outdoor events happening during Indiana's unpredictable spring weather season, officials urge attendees to stay weather-aware. Event schedules may shift based on conditions.

Marion County Emergency Management is coordinating directly with the National Weather Service throughout the weekend.

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