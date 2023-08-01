City of Muncie focuses on community needs in wake of mass shooting

MUNCIE — The City of Muncie is prioritizing community needs in the wake of the recent mass shooting that one dead and nearly 20 people injured Sunday.

In a press conference Monday, Mayor Ridenour outlined three actions the city has taken including:

1. Launching a multi-agency taskforce to investigate how to prevent gatherings from growing out of control

2. Setting up a relief fund to benefit the victims and their families, and

3. Promoting mental health resources for community members impacted by the trauma.

Today, the City announced that the relief fund has been set up through the Concerned Clergy of Muncie, a local group of faith leaders.

Checks can be made out to the Concerned Clergy of Muncie with “Relief Fund” on the memo line, and sent to PO Box 4174, Muncie, IN 47307.

Electronic donations can be made through Cash App via a QR code.

Additionally, the City has communicated with Meridian Health Services and Open Door Health Services to help coordinate mental health resources for families of the victims.

Meridian is sending mental health workers to each prayer vigil, two of which will be held tonight.

Berea Church will be hosting a vigil at 7 p.m. and The Garden at Main Street UMC will be praying at 8 p.m.

Open Door Health services has set aside free sessions that can be scheduled with four of their trauma therapists.

They say the sessions will be brief, and designed to prevent the onset of PTSD.

Due to limited staff capacity, Open Door Health says these services are for victims, their families, and immediate witnesses of the shooting Sunday morning. For more information, the public can contact mowen@muncie.in.gov to access services.

The City says they have been communicating with families of the victims but no further updates about the condition of the victims are available at this time.

According to the City, Muncie police Chief Nathan Sloan is working tirelessly to investigate the shooting.